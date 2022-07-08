Felicia Teo's death: Lawyers file for her friend to receive full acquittal of murder charge

SINGAPORE - Lawyers for a man initially accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo in 2007 filed on Friday (July 8) an appeal for him to be fully acquitted of his murder charge.

If granted, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The 37-year-old is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong.

He was charged in December 2020 with murdering Ms Teo in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007. She was 19 and a student of Lasalle College of the Arts.

Ahmad, who is out on $20,000 bail, was said to have committed the offence with an Indonesian man identified as Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18.

Both men are said to be former schoolmates of Ms Teo.

This is the second attempt by Ahmad's legal team to have the murder charge over his head dropped.

Mr Nathan had urged the court last month to grant Ahmad a full acquittal. But the court disagreed, granting a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

This means Ahmad can be charged with murder later if evidence emerges.

Mr Ragil is still at large but the authorities in Indonesia are trying to trace his whereabouts.

Ahmad currently faces six charges. Mr Ragil is named in all of them.

The pair are accused of unlawfully dumping Ms Teo's corpse in Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.

The authorities later found a skull fragment at the scene.

The two men are also accused of misappropriating some of her belongings like her mobile phone.

They are said to have also intentionally omitted to furnish information about Ms Teo's sudden or unnatural death to the authorities even though they were legally bound to do so.