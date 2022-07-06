Felicia Teo's death: Male friend accused of dumping her body has case adjourned to Aug 5

SINGAPORE - The family of Lasalle College of the Arts student Felicia Teo, whose disappearance in 2007 was investigated 13 years later as a murder case, will have to wait longer for answers.

The victim's former schoolmate and friend Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday (July 6) to a number of charges but the matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Aug 5.

Ahmad, 37, is accused of leaving her body at Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007. The authorities only found a skull fragment at the scene.

Speaking to reporters after talks in chambers, his lawyer Mr Shashi Nathan said: "Both parties have multiple issues to resolve including facts, sentencing and documentation.

"However I am confident that we will be able to resolve matters fruitfully with the prosecution."

Ahmad had turned up at the State Courts at around 2.20pm on Wednesday accompanied by his legal team comprising Mr Nathan, Ms Tania Chin and Ms Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong.

He was charged in December 2020 with murdering Ms Teo, then 19, in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007.

Ahmad, who is out on $20,000 bail, was said to have committed the offence with an Indonesian man identified as Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18.

The authorities in Indonesia are trying to trace Mr Ragil's whereabouts but last month, the prosecution called for Ahmad to be given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

Although he was granted the discharge on June 27 this year, he can still be prosecuted for murder if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Mr Nathan had earlier urged the court to grant Ahmad a full acquittal, which would mean he cannot be charged again with the same offence. This was turned down by the judge.

Ahmad was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday. He is facing six charges in all and Mr Ragil is named in all of them.