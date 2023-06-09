Fake friend scammers’ new ruse: Asking for favours instead of money

SINGAPORE – Syndicates behind the fake friend scams are now employing new tactics to trick victims, such as requesting for favours instead of asking for money upfront.

These requests could be as innocuous as visiting a website to make a restaurant reservation, or downloading an app to help them purchase furniture, the police said.

Victims may unknowingly be entering their bank details on phishing websites, or downloading malware on their mobile phones.

Instead of getting victims to transfer money to scammers themselves, as in the previous mode of fake friend call scams, scammers now use such details and malware to make transactions without the victims’ knowledge.

This new ruse was revealed by the head of the Anti-Scam Centre, Superintendent Michelle Tay.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she delved into the tactics of fake friend call scams, calling them one of the top trending scams this year.

From January to May 2023, at least 3,000 victims lost $10.2 million to fake friend call scams, according to the latest police figures.

This is almost six times the number of victims compared to the same period in the previous year, when 521 people lost $7.5 million.

In May alone, 859 people were duped by fake friend call scams, with losses totalling at least $2.7 million.

Supt Tay said some scammers may use Singapore prepaid SIM cards to call victims. This means their numbers might not have the “+65” prefix, which is a usual sign of a scam call.

In such cases, scammers call victims and pretend to be their acquaintance like an old schoolmate, a former business partner and even a previous renovation contractor, said Supt Tay.

They are usually able to call victims by name, and subsequently ask victims to guess who they are. Whatever names victims throw out, scammers will assume those identities.

The scammers will soon after begin to ask for favours or loans.

“The scammers mainly capitalise on the element of friendship... and also exploit the kindness of the victim, who may feel compelled to help a friend,” added Supt Tay.