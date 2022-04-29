Ex-executive director of gas firm fined $45k following 2015 lab blast that killed chemist

SINGAPORE - The former executive director of an industrial gas supply firm linked to a 2015 fatal blast was fined $45,000 on Friday (April 29) for failing to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees who were working in a laboratory at its speciality gas centre.

Gary Choo Pu Chang, 64, pleaded guilty on Monday to an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The explosion, which ripped through Leeden National Oxygen's laboratory in Tanjong Kling Road in Jurong on Oct 12, 2015, killed chemist Lim Siaw Chian and left seven others injured.

In January last year, the company was fined $340,000 and Mr Steven Tham Weng Cheong, who was its managing director, was fined $45,000, over workplace safety lapses.

The company and Mr Tham, then 69, were each convicted of an offence under the Act in December 2020.

Leeden National Oxygen was established on Oct 1, 2014, following the merger of two firms - Leeden and National Oxygen.

Choo resigned on Aug 12, 2015, two months before the fatal blast on Oct 12 that year.

Shortly before the tragedy, Ms Lim was carrying out a gas analysis on a gas cylinder in the laboratory.

The initial explosion killed her instantly and injured three of her colleagues who were working nearby.

The incident further resulted in injuries to four other employees of Leeden National Oxygen.

Earlier, The Straits Times reported that Ms Lim returned to work from maternity leave a week before the tragedy.

The former Malaysian received her Singapore citizenship just a month before she died.