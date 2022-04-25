Ex-director of gas firm pleads guilty following 2015 lab blast that killed chemist

SINGAPORE - The former executive director of an industrial gas supply firm linked to a 2015 fatal blast has admitted in a district court that he had failed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the company's employees who were working in a laboratory at its speciality gas centre.

The explosion, which ripped through Leeden National Oxygen's laboratory in Tanjong Kling Road in Jurong on Oct 12, 2015, killed chemist Lim Siaw Chian.

The incident left seven others injured.

Gary Choo Pu Chang, 64, who had initially claimed trial to an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, pleaded guilty on Monday (April 25).

In January last year, Leeden National Oxygen was fined $340,000 and Mr Steven Tham Weng Cheong, who was the company's managing director, was fined $45,000, over workplace safety lapses.

The company and Mr Tham, then 69, were each convicted of an offence under the Act in December 2020.

Leeden National Oxygen was established on Oct 1, 2014, following the merger of two firms - Leeden and National Oxygen.

Before the merger, Choo was National Oxygen's deputy managing director and oversaw several departments, including the laboratory.

After the merger, he became the executive director of the new company.

Choo resigned on Aug 12, 2015, two months before the fatal blast on Oct 12 that year.

Ministry of Manpower prosecutors Samuel Chua and Khong Zi-Wei stated in court documents: "At the material time, (Ms Lim), who was employed as a chemist... was carrying out a gas analysis on a gas cylinder in the laboratory.

"The initial explosion killed (Ms Lim) instantly and injured three of her colleagues, who were also working in the laboratory. The incident further resulted in injuries to four other employees of (Leeden National Oxygen)."

Earlier, The Straits Times reported that Ms Lim had returned to work from maternity leave a week before the tragedy.

The former Malaysian had received her Singapore citizenship just a month before she died.