Elderly passenger who fell in SBS Transit bus dies after week-long struggle in hospital

SINGAPORE - An elderly man who was seriously injured when he fell in a bus that braked hard has died.

Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68, suffered injuries to his head and multiple fractures. The fractures, which included those on his ribs, left him with punctured lungs.

After fighting for his life in the intensive care unit for about a week, he died around 7am on Thursday (Sept 16).

He was on a service 175 bus around 11.50am on Sept 8 when the incident happened.

Mr Seah was on his way home from the Sakyadhita-NKF Dialysis Centre in Upper Boon Keng Road.

He was in the first seat near the front door and, when the bus was in North Bridge Road, before Liang Seah Street, he got up to alight at Bugis Cube.

But the bus driver braked hard as a car suddenly cut into the lane, and Mr Siah was thrown forward.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and the Singapore Civil Defence Force was called.

The police later arrested the 43-year-old car driver for careless driving and causing grievous hurt.

Mr Siah's daughter, Ms Siah Hwan Ling, 30, posted an appeal on social media for witnesses to come forward.

She said she broke down when she saw her father unconscious, and realised that he could not even raise his hand.

On Thursday, Ms Siah said the family has been struggling for the past week, and they were in the midst of making preparations for Mr Siah's last rites.

"It is a very difficult time for us now... I'm too distraught," she told The Straits Times.

She added that many witnesses had come forward since her post, but all of them had seen only the aftermath.

The police said they are still investigating.