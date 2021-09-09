Passenger suffers head injury, punctured lung after SBS Transit bus brakes hard along North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE - A man was seriously injured after the bus he was travelling on braked hard along North Bridge Road on Wednesday (Sept 8).

Police said they were alerted at 11.45am to an incident involving a bus and a car in North Bridge Road towards Liang Seah Street.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it received a call for assistance at about 11.50am near Bugis Cube.

SCDF paramedics took Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police said the man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The victim's daughter, Ms Siah Hwan Ling, 30, told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that her father had to have many stitches on his right brow.

"He couldn't even raise his hand," she added.

"I don't know how my father was injured," said Ms Siah, adding that she broke down when she saw her father unconscious and being sent for his CT scan.

Ms Siah said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that her father was on his way back home from the Sakyadhita-NKF Dialysis Centre in Upper Boon Keng Road.

He was expected to alight at Bugis Cube along North Bridge Road.

The dialysis centre confirmed with his daughter that he had left the centre at 11.20am.

Ms Siah has appealed for witnesses to come forward with more information.

In an update to her Facebook post, Ms Siah said witnesses told her medics were seen treating Mr Siah at between 11.50am and 12.10pm, and that the accident took place before Liang Seah Street and the Bugis Cube bus stop.

In another update to her Facebook post on Thursday, she said her father had been transferred to the intensive care unit and that he had suffered a head injury.

She added that the right side of his brain was bleeding and that his left rib cage had been fractured, resulting in punctured lungs.

She also said her father had multiple fractures in his right wrist, right elbow, left shoulder blade and right arm, and a laceration on his right brow.

Ms Siah's Facebook post has garnered 721 likes, 122 comments and 1,800 shares as at Thursday afternoon, with many people expressing their concern.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said the public transport operator has shared the closed-circuit television footage with the Traffic Police, who are looking into the incident.

She said the footage showed the bus travelling straight along North Bridge Road when a car in the next lane suddenly cut into its lane and brushed against its front. The bus driver immediately applied the emergency brakes to avoid an accident.

At the same time, Mr Siah, who was seated on the first seat near the front door, had just stood up from his seat in preparation to alight. He lost his footing and was thrown forward.

Ms Tan said the bus driver immediately stopped the bus and contacted the operations control centre, which then called the SCDF.

She added that SBS Transit is sorry to learn of Mr Siah's injuries, which were sustained on board service 175, and is in touch with his family.