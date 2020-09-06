DVD player faulty, Liew couldn't give details on 'stolen' bags

Ms Parti Liyani was accused of stealing a $1,000 Pioneer DVD player and two Longchamp bags worth about $200 each from Mr Liew Mun Leong.
In her defence, Ms Parti said that in 2012 or 2013, Mr Liew's wife, Madam Ng Lai Peng, wanted to throw the DVD player away because it was broken, but agreed to let her take it back to Indonesia to fix.
Madam Ng said in court, however, that the DVD player was not broken. At the trial, it was shown that the device could play a video digitally stored in the hard disk. However, a demonstration at the appeal showed that when a DVD was inserted into the player, the error message "could not initialise disc" was displayed.
Justice Chan Seng Onn said a DVD player that is unable to play a DVD can reasonably be described as "spoilt". He found it likely that the Liews no longer wanted the "partially spoilt" player.
As for the bags, Ms Parti said she had found them "near the rubbish bin" at a neighbour's house at the end of 2010.
In contradiction, Mr Liew said in court he had bought the bags, but when pressed for details, could not recall when or where he had bought them.
Justice Chan found Mr Liew's evidence on ownership to be "lacking" as he could not specifically and positively identify the particular bags alleged to be stolen.
AN 'INCOMPLETE DEMONSTRATION' AT TRIAL
On appeal, the prosecution conceded and agreed with the defence that during the trial below, there were already difficulties with the functionality of the Pioneer DVD player in playing the DVD disc, but not in playing the recorded clip in the hard drive of the DVD player.
The fact that there were such difficulties with the functionality of the Pioneer DVD player was, however, neither disclosed to the accused prior to the cross-examination of Parti on the working condition of the Pioneer DVD player nor to the judge in the trial below.
If the prosecution had known of this defect in the Pioneer DVD player during the trial below, it should have fully disclosed it.
The trial court could be misled into thinking that the Pioneer DVD player was in a good working condition when questions were (and unfairly) put to Parti on the basis that the DVD player was still in a good working condition after an incomplete demonstration of its important functionalities during the trial.