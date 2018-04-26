Maid accused of stealing said she salvaged items from trash bags

An Indonesian maid accused of stealing valuables from the family of her employer, Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, said she had salvaged some of the items from trash bags.

Parti Liyani's defence lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani, told a district court yesterday that these included a Gerald Genta watch and two iPhones.

The maid is also accused of stealing two wallets - a Gucci and a Braun Buffel - from Mr Liew's son, former private banker Karl Liew Kai Lung.

According to Parti, said Mr Balchandani, these wallets were gifts from one of her friends.

But Mr Karl Liew, who took the stand on the third day of the trial, disagreed with her version of events.

Parti, 44, faces four charges of theft involving more than $50,000 worth of valuables. She allegedly took the items at the older Mr Liew's house in Chancery Lane on Oct 28, 2016.

The court heard that Mr Karl Liew had moved out of his father's house to his own home in early 2016.

According to the maid, he had left behind trash bags of rubbish, which contained the Gerald Genta watch, the iPhones, a Prada bag and a pair of Gucci sunglasses. Mr Balchandani said Parti was going through the contents of the trash bags when she came across the items, and decided to keep them.

Mr Karl Liew, however, disagreed that the items had been left in trash bags. He also disagreed with her lawyer's assertion that the two wallets were gifts from her friend. However, he said he did not recall using them.

The court also heard that Mr Liew Mun Leong had asked his son to return to the family home on Oct 28, 2016, and order their maid to leave the house immediately as he suspected her of stealing.

She left without taking three sealed boxes that were hers. When they were opened the following day, said Mr Karl Liew, several valuables belonging to him and his family members were inside.

His father lodged a police report the next day.

Mr Karl Liew admitted in court on Wednesday that he is an undischarged bankrupt.

The court also heard that he had been involved in a traffic accident about 10 years ago and had undergone a head operation.

When Mr Balchandani asked him if his memory had been affected, he replied: "I just don't remember some things."

Parti was arrested when she returned to Singapore on Dec 2, 2016. It was not mentioned in court why she had returned.

The case has been adjourned to a later date.