Duo in court for separate murder cases

A 22-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman appeared in court yesterday to face murder charges of killing their family members in two separate cases that took place on Sunday.

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, was accused of murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, believed to be his mother, on Sunday at 7.24pm. Ms Lee was found at a seventh-floor Housing Board unit at 7A Commonwealth Avenue, which was owned by her.

Goh is also a suspect in the death of another victim, a 90-year-old woman believed to be his grandmother.

Separately, Chinese national Wang Shuzhen, 54, was accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine - believed to be her husband - some time between 5am and 6.02am on Sunday at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Both accused will be warded for psychiatric observation and assessment for three weeks and will appear in court again on Nov 18.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Woman, 54, accused of killing ex-policeman said to be her husband

Man, 22, charged with murder of woman believed to be his mum