Man, 22, charged with murder of woman believed to be his mum

A 22-year-old man was charged in court yesterday in connection with the death of one of two women related to him.

Gabriel Lien Goh was accused of murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, believed to be his mother, on Sunday at 7.24pm.

Goh is also a suspect in the death of the other victim, a 90-year-old believed to be his grandmother.

The police had earlier classified the women's deaths as murder. The Straits Times understands that more charges might be brought against Goh in relation to the case.

Ms Lee was found at a seventh-floor Housing Board unit at 7A Commonwealth Avenue which, according to housing records, is owned by her.

On Sunday night, police were seen searching the home as well as the next-door neighbour's unit.

ST understands that the older woman had left the flat with the family's helper at the time of the incident. The older woman was believed to have died from injuries in the neighbouring unit.

Court papers did not provide details on what led to the women's death, but Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the younger woman was stabbed while the older one was beaten.

The case was one of two murders that took place on Deepavali on Sunday, with the other case taking place in Ang Mo Kio.

When Goh appeared in court yesterday, cuts and bruises could be seen on his face and arms. His knuckles were also swollen and red.

His family and friends were present when the charge was read out to him. They declined to speak to the media when approached.

Goh will be warded for psychiatric observation and assessment for three weeks at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre. He will appear in court again on Nov 18.

On Sunday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said two other people were taken to National University Hospital in ambulances.

It is not known how they are related to the case but Goh had allegedly attacked some members of the public on the ground floor of the block, passers-by told ST.

Neighbours also said they heard a commotion at the void deck of the block that evening, with a group shouting and screaming.