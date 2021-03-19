Driver of Maserati that dragged cop faces new charges, including driving while banned and speeding at 140kmh

SINGAPORE - The driver of a Maserati, who was handed a lifetime driving ban last year for dragging a police officer for more than 100m, is facing 10 new charges for traffic offences committed this year.

These offences relate to four separate incidents between Feb 13 and March 12.

In the last incident, Lee Cheng Yan allegedly drove through a police road block and drove dangerously by speeding at 140kmh and beating two red lights.

Lee, 37, who was allegedly driving a BMW in these incidents, was charged with the new offences on Tuesday (March 16). He is currently remanded in custody.

Although banned from driving, he allegedly drove on four occasions this year: at about 2.30pm on Feb 13 at the service road of Block 18 Upper Boon Keng Road; at about 5.25pm on March 1 at the service road of Block 2C Upper Boon Keng Road; at about 12.40am on March 4 along Ang Mo Kio Street 32; and at about 4am on March 12 along MacPherson Road towards the direction of Airport Road.

Lee faces one count of driving while under disqualification and one count of driving without insurance for each of the four occasions.

For the March 12 incident, he also faces one charge of failing to comply with a police road block and one charge of dangerous driving.

He was allegedly speeding at 140kmh along MacPherson Road, where the speed limit is 50kmh, and ran a red light at the junction of Aljunied Road and MacPherson Road.

The charge also alleges that he continued speeding at 140kmh along Airport Road towards the direction of Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, where the speed limit is 60kmh.

He then allegedly beat a second red light at the junction of Paya Lebar Road by MacPherson Road.

Lee appeared in the High Court on Friday for his appeal against his conviction and sentence for offences including causing hurt to a police officer on Nov 17, 2017.

He had received four years and seven months' jail and was disqualified from driving for life with immediate effect on July 28 last year. The appeal hearing was adjourned after he said he wanted to discharge his lawyer.

In the November 2017 incident, Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar had stopped Lee's white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm, as he was not using his seat belt.

At the time, Lee was disqualified from driving owing to earlier traffic offences.

While Staff Sgt Khairulanwar was standing next to the driver-side door, Lee drove off, dragging the officer for more than 100m.

Lee had contested the charges, contending during his trial that he was not driving the Maserati when the accident took place.

He said that about two hours before the incident, he had given the car keys to a man known only as "Kelvin", whom he had known for about five months.

Lee is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending, and a trial has been scheduled to start next week.