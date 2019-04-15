Dentist admits duping CPF Board into disbursing $388,700 from patients' Medisave accounts

SINGAPORE - A dentist took part in a bogus claims scam that reaped $388,700 from the Medisave accounts of 13 patients.

The fraud, which involved duping the Central Provident Fund Board into dispensing the funds, left most of the patients with no money in their accounts, a court heard on Monday (April 15).

Daniel Liew Yaoxiang, who used to work for The Smile Division Dental Group, pleaded guilty to 28 cheating charges and two counts of forgery. A further 250 other counts for similar offences will be considered during sentencing.

He was the second person convicted in the scam.

Steven Ang Kiam Hau, 44, the dentist who had devised the scheme, was jailed for 2½ years on Aug 10 last year.

Liew, 37, is no longer with The Smile Division Dental Group. The Singapore Dental Council website shows that he is now working at a clinic in Aljunied.

He is out on bail of $600,000 and is expected to be sentenced on May 3.

Offenders convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.