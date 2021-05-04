Cyclist killed in accident involving shuttle bus at NTU bought her bicycle the week before, says husband

SINGAPORE - The cyclist who died in the Monday (May 3) night accident at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) had bought a bicycle last week to get some exercise.

Ms Wong Siew Yuen was also bored at home as she had been unable to see her family in Seremban, Malaysia, said her husband, Mr Ye Zicheng, 58.

"She seldom rides a bicycle in Malaysia and she rarely rides a bicycle on the road, so I have always disapproved of her buying a bicycle.

"I should have insisted at that time...(then) the accident would not have happened," said Mr Ye in an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday.

He is currently in Malaysia with their 19-year-old son. Mr Ye is hoping to be allowed to attend his wife's funeral.

Ms Wong was cycling with a friend around the NTU campus when she was involved in an accident with a shuttle bus in Nanyang Drive at about 8.45pm.

The 49-year-old factory supervisor was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

An NTU spokesman told The Straits Times that the university's campus security was alerted at 8.45pm.

"The cyclist was a member of the public visiting the university," said the spokesman, who extended NTU's condolences to Ms Wong's family.

He added that the university and its bus service provider, Tong Tar Transport, are assisting the police in their investigations.

Shin Min reported that the male friend who rode with Ms Wong told reporters at the scene that he was riding in front of her.

He said that they were going to use the zebra crossing to get to the opposite side of the road when Ms Wong fell. The bus could not avoid her, he added.

An NTU student was on her way home from class at about 9.45pm when she and her classmate drove past the scene.

"As we drove closer, we saw someone who looked like a police officer trying to direct traffic, and subsequently, a blue tent," the 25-year-old, who wished to be known only as Ms Lee, told ST.



Ms Wong was cycling with a friend when she was involved in an accident with a shuttle bus. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Safe Cycling Task Force president Steven Lim said that having cycled in NTU previously, he knows the terrain can be challenging for some riders.

He reminds cyclists to be familiar with the traffic rules and plan their route properly before riding.

"It's not just new cyclists who might struggle. Even avid cyclists might find it challenging. The hilly terrain is difficult for a lot of people, and it depends on how strong you are," he said.

"You have to know your own cycling ability and what you're in for. I'm not discouraging anyone from cycling there, but they need to know the conditions before they go."