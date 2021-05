SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old cyclist died after colliding with a shuttle bus at Nanyang Technological University on Monday night (May 3).

The police were alerted at 8.40pm to the accident along Nanyang Crescent towards Nanyang Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In a video of the scene viewed by The Straits Times, a blue tent could be seen set up on a zebra crossing and at least four police cars.

Police investigations are ongoing.