Court suggests voting in new board members to resolve feud between two Hainan factions

SINGAPORE - In an effort to resolve an impasse between two feuding factions in the Hainanese community, the Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Aug 10) suggested completely overhauling the board of a company that runs a nearly 170-year-old temple.

The suggestion - for existing board members to refrain from standing in the next elections so that a new slate can be voted in - came during the hearing of an appeal against a court order to wind up the company, Kheng Chiu Tin Hou Kong Burial Ground (THK).

The company, which has about 2,000 members, was set up to maintain the Kheng Chiu Tin Hou Kong temple built by Hainanese migrants, and holds about $100 million in assets.

The current slate of 15 board members was elected in 2011.

No elections have been held since then, owing to disputes between the two camps - one led by THK chairman Foo Jong Peng, 68, and the other by Mr Phua Kiah Mai, 63, president of the Singapore Hainan Hwee Kuan clan association.

In 2013, Mr Phua, who is also a director of THK, went to court seeking to invalidate certain proxy forms that were filed in the company's 2012 elections.

Despite a consent order issued by the court in 2015, the two factions could not see eye to eye on how the elections should be held.

In 2019, Mr Phua filed a lawsuit to wind up the company.

He argued that the company was the financial arm of the clan association but has since lost its fundamental objective.

Donations from temple devotees had historically been used by the association to carry out activities for the Hainanese community.

A seven-storey building in Beach Road, named the Kheng Chiu Building, became the "home" of the association and the temple.

He said THK stopped giving financial support to the association from 2013, refused to let the association use the building from 2018, and removed the "Hainan Hwee Kuan" signage on the building in 2019.