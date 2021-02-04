Hainan clan leader's suit to wind up firm holding community's assets opens in High Court

SINGAPORE - A lawsuit brought by the president of the Hainan Hwee Kuan clan association to wind up a company that holds tens of millions in assets for the Hainanese community opened in the High Court on Thursday (Feb 4) .

Mr Phua Kiah Mai, 62, contended that the assets of the Kheng Chiu Tin Hou Kong and Burial Ground (THK) should be transferred to trustees nominated by the hwee kuan, or clan association. He is suing in his capacity as a member of THK.

Mr Phua, who is represented by lawyer Hee Theng Fong, argued that the THK has lost its main purpose as the financial arm of the association and that there was a loss of confidence in the management of company.

He said that THK ceased financial support to the hwee kuan since 2013, refused to let the association use the Kheng Chiu Building in Beach Road since 2018, and removed the "Hainan Hwee Kuan" signage on the building in 2019.

THK, however, contended that the suit is merely a continuation of Mr Phua's "long-running personal feud" with its chairman, Mr Foo Jong Peng, 67.

The company, represented by Mr Adrian Tan, said the case was an attempt by Mr Phua to seize control of the assets without regard for the thousands of THK members who had taken no issue with the way that the company was managed.

THK has argued that it is not the financial arm of the hwee kuan, which is simply one of the organisations to which it provides funds.

The case has been set for a 16-day trial.

The Hainan Hwee Kuan, formerly known as the Kiung Chow Hwee Kuan, was founded by Hainanese merchants and migrants in 1857.

The founders also built a temple called Kheng Chiu Tin Hou Kong. In Chinese, Kiung Chow and Kheng Chiu are the same ideograms.

Donations from temple devotees had traditionally been used for the clan group to carry out activities for the Hainanese community.

The hwee kuan was registered as a society in 1890.

By the end of 1962, a seven-storey building in Beach Road, named the Kheng Chiu Building, became the "home" of the hwee kuan and the temple.

THK was registered in 1964 as a limited company to hold various properties, which in 2012 were valued at $40 milllion.

In 2007, disputes between the hwee kuan and THK led to then Minister for National Development Mah Bow Tan Mah stepping in to resolve the disputes.

This culminated in a mediation agreement, which stated that THK was to provide $130,000 a year to the clan association and allow it to use the building.

Despite this, disputes persisted.

In May 2012, Mr Phua and his team defeated Mr Foo's camp at the elections for positions on the association's management council.

In Mr Phua's suit, he contended that the denial of financial support and refusal to allow the hwee kuan to use the building were the unilateral actions of Mr Foo after his election loss.

He is asking for legal costs of the proceedings to be borne personally by Mr Foo.