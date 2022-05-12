Coroner's hearing into fatal Tanjong Pagar crash set for June 9

SINGAPORE - There will be a coroner's hearing next month into the deaths of the five men in the Tanjong Pagar crash that happened last year.
The hearing will be on June 9.
At around 5.40am, on Feb 13, 2021, the five men were in a white BMW M4 that crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar.
The car had burst into flames. All five died.
They were Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.
Mr Long was the driver.
In security camera footage of the incident, the car appeared to be travelling at a high speed down Tanjong Pagar Road before the crash.
Footage also showed Mr Long's fiancee, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, running into the fire to try and save them.
She is then seen emerging from the inferno covered in flames and running towards shophouses across the road.
She suffered severe burns and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital and admitted in the intensive care unit.
Her condition stabilised and she was moved to a high-dependency ward just over a week later.
Ms Oh has spent more than a year undergoing dozens of surgeries.
In an interview with The Straits Times last year, she said she has been staying strong, with her mother as her pillar of support.
She added she had no regrets trying to save her fiance, and is still close to Mr Long's family.