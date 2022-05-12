Coroner's hearing into fatal Tanjong Pagar crash set for June 9

SINGAPORE - There will be a coroner's hearing next month into the deaths of the five men in the Tanjong Pagar crash that happened last year.

The hearing will be on June 9.

At around 5.40am, on Feb 13, 2021, the five men were in a white BMW M4 that crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar.

The car had burst into flames. All five died.

They were Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

Mr Long was the driver.

In security camera footage of the incident, the car appeared to be travelling at a high speed down Tanjong Pagar Road before the crash.

Footage also showed Mr Long's fiancee, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, running into the fire to try and save them.