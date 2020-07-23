Coronavirus: Residents of flat among 5 people charged over Compassvale Crescent gathering

SINGAPORE - Two residents of a Sengkang flat were among five people who appeared in a district court on Thursday (July 23) over an unlawful gathering in May during the circuit breaker period.

Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, and Leong Chee Mun, 37, are accused of allowing 16 others into their home at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent from 10pm on May 8 to around 2am the next day.

An Internet search reveals that the pair are not married to each other and Leong is the sole owner of the flat.

Court documents do not disclose the nature of their relationship.

The three others who appeared in court on Thursday were: Poh Yang Ting, 21; Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23; and Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 31.

All five were handed two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Eight others who are said to be part of the same gathering were given similar charges on Wednesday.

They are: Moey Kai Yi, 18; Thant Thaw Kuang, 19; Cavin Liow Jun Rong, 20; Low Wei Hao, 25; Mandy Tan Yi Xing, 26; Kho Zi Ting, 27; and Jackson Tan Chia Ho and Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, both 30.

Thant Thaw Kuang is a Myanmar national while the 12 others are Singaporeans.

All of them are expected to plead guilty to their offences except for Leong, whose case has been adjourned to Aug 13.

At least four other guests are expected to be charged in court on Friday.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the residents of the flat invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering on May 8 during the circuit breaker.

From April 7 to June 1, members of the public were not allowed to leave their place of residence without a valid reason or meet other individuals not living in the same place of residence for any social purpose.

Police added: "The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with (safe distancing measures) or shows blatant disregard for our laws."

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.