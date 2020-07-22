Coronavirus: 8, among group of 18, charged over meeting up during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Eight people among a group of 18 who met up in a flat in Compassvale Crescent during the circuit breaker period were charged in court on Wednesday (July 22) with breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Those who were charged comprise seven Singaporeans and one permanent resident.

They are: Cavin Liow, 20; Kho Zi Ting, 27; Jackson Tan, 30; Moey Kai Yi, 18; Jasmin Tan, 30; Low Wei Hao, 25; Mandy Tan, 26; and Myanmar national Thant Thaw Kuang, 19.

All eight intend to plead guilty.

The couple who hosted the group at their home at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent and the other guests will be charged in court later this week.

On May 8, the couple living in the flat invited eight men and eight women, aged between 19 and 37, to their home for food and drinks.

The eight guests, who visited the couple's home between 9.30pm on May 8 and 1am on May 9, face two charges each.

The first is for violating restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason, and the second is for flouting the rule against social gatherings under Covid-19 regulations.

Despite not leaving their home, the couple will be also be charged with violating the restrictions on permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

Singapore's circuit breaker began on April 7 and lasted until June 1.

During this period, members of the public were not allowed to leave their place of residence without a valid reason or meet other individuals not living in the same place of residence for any social purpose.

If found guilty of breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, all eight can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.