Coronavirus: China couple charged after allegedly giving false info to MOH officials, to return to court on March 20

SINGAPORE - A China couple were charged in court on Friday (Feb 28) after they allegedly gave false information to officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH), obstructing the process of contact tracing for the coronavirus outbreak.

Hu Jun, 38, from Wuhan - the epicentre of the Covid-19 disease - and his wife, Shi Sha, 36, who lives in Singapore, are the first two people to be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act in relation to the current outbreak.

In a statement on Wednesday, MOH had said that Hu arrived in Singapore on Jan 22 and was confirmed to be infected on Jan 31.

He recovered and was discharged from hospital on Feb 19.

His wife was identified as a close contact and issued a quarantine order on Feb 1, after the MOH initiated contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the infected person while he was symptomatic.

The couple had allegedly given false information to MOH officials about their movements and whereabouts from Jan 22 to 29 when they were contacted during the quarantine period.

Shi is also said to have provided other false information while under quarantine.

MOH had said that it was able to determine the couple's true movements only through detailed investigations.

In the statement, the ministry reminded the public that under the Act, it is an offence for anyone to withhold or provide inaccurate information to officials during contact tracing.

It added that it views such actions seriously and would not hesitate to take appropriate action against perpetrators.

The couple will be back in court on March 20.

Anyone convicted of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for the first offence.