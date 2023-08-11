Cop fined $2k after hitting motorcyclist while driving police car, causing fractures

SINGAPORE - A police station inspector was driving a police car in October 2022 when it struck a motorcyclist who suffered fractures to his foot.

Liong Hong Yeow, 47, was fined $2,000 on Friday after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to the part-time deliveryman while driving the car without due care and attention.

Liong was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

In an earlier statement, the police said: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan said that Liong was attached to Jurong Police Division at the time of the offence.

At around 7.30pm on Oct 8, 2022, he started his patrol duty with two colleagues and drove a police car around Teck Whye.

As part of his duties that evening, he was also escorting a woman from Choa Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre to the Institute of Mental Health. Court documents did not disclose details about her case.

Liong was driving along Choa Chu Kang North 5 when he approached a junction at Choa Chu Kang Drive. He then chose to make a discretionary right turn when a traffic signal was showing the green light

The 39-year-old part-time deliveryman was riding his motorcycle towards the junction from the opposite direction at around the same time.

The DPP said that both the car and the motorcycle were on a collision path. The motorcyclist then tried to swerve to the left to avoid a collision, but Liong could not stop the car in time and an accident occurred between the two vehicles.

The motorcyclist, who had not beaten a red light, then fell onto the road.

Liong got out of the car to check on the victim and called for an ambulance.

The younger man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was warded for six days. He was also given 62 days of hospitalisation leave.

DPP Yeow told the court that no surgery was performed on him, and he suffered no permanent injuries.