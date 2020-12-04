Charged over alleged link to death of ex-boyfriend

A 38-year-old woman was charged yesterday over her alleged involvement in the death of her former boyfriend.

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, who appeared in court via video link, faces a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

She is said to have caused the death of Mr Wee Jun Xiang at the multi-storey carpark at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road between 1.44pm and 5.15pm on May 16.

The 32-year-old man's body was found at the carpark on the same day at about 5.30pm.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said Cher became a suspect during investigations and was later arrested.

An online search showed that she is a funeral director at City Funeral Singapore and the founder of the Care planner certification programme, which trains individuals in matters such as the drafting of wills and funeral planning.

Cher told the court that she is a single mother with two daughters, aged 13 and six, as well as the sole breadwinner of her family. She also provides for her parents.

In a blog post published four days before Mr Wee's body was found, Cher said she was divorced from the father of the older child and that the father of the younger child had been sentenced to jail shortly after the child was born.

She said she inherited a funeral business and debts from the younger child's father.

She managed to convince the man's creditor to accept payments in instalments, and had closed the business and set up a similar one under her own name, she added.

She also talked about juggling her family duties with her business.

"Looking back, I am proud of what we've accomplished as a family. I managed to make a name for myself in the funeral industry, serving many families and doing pro bono work for babies and the needy," she said.

In court yesterday, Cher requested to make three phone calls - one to her family, another to have a friend pass them money, and another to help her engage a lawyer.

The district judge said the investigation officer would help to notify the family and make arrangements relating to their welfare.

Cher's case will be heard again next Thursday. She is currently in remand.

When The Straits Times went to her flat in Punggol yesterday, no one answered the door.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she had not seen Cher or her two daughters since the start of the school holidays last month.

At Mr Wee's flat in Bedok Reservoir Road, a woman who appeared to be in her 60s answered the door and said she was his mother.

The woman declined to be interviewed.

If found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Cher could face life in prison, or be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.