38-year-old woman to be charged with culpable homicide over death of ex-boyfriend

SINGAPORE - The former girlfriend of a man found dead in a multi-story carpark in Bedok will be charged with culpable homicide on Thursday (Dec 3).

The 32-year-old man's body was found on May 16 at about 5.30pm at the carpark in Bedok Reservoir Road, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The woman, 38, became a suspect during investigations, and was later arrested.

If found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, she could face life in prison, or be jailed for up to 20 years and given a fine.