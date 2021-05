SINGAPORE - The conviction of Jonathan Ching on Tuesday (May 25) under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act (PHTA) cast a spotlight on the issue of human trafficking in Singapore - and how crimes that do not entail people being smuggled across the country's borders can fall under this Act.

Ching, 25, recruited a 13-year-old girl here on Instagram in March 2018, promising her fast cash for performing sexual acts on another man, Mohammed Ayub P. N. Shahul Hameed, 30.