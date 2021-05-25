Man admits to recruiting girl, 13, for sexual exploitation

SINGAPORE - A case of deceit and sexual exploitation of a minor was heard in court on Tuesday (May 25) as a 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to one charge under the Prevention Of Human Trafficking Act.

Jonathan Ching Wang De had in 2018 recruited a 13-year-old girl to perform sexual acts on a man, promising her that she would be paid for it.

But he also got the man - Mohammed Ayub P. N. Shahul Hameed - to film the act before pressing the 30-year-old to send the video over to him.

The law was enacted in 2015 and, as at this month, had seen only seven cases conclude with convictions.

Ching on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to one count for cheating and one for transmitting obscene material. Mohammed Ayub had been dealt with in court in August 2019 and was jailed for two years for having sex with a minor.

The court heard that Ching had met Mohammed Ayub on classified advertisement website Locanto, after he responded to the latter's advertisement seeking sexual services.

Court documents did not state when they first interacted.

Ching told the older man that in exchange for arranging meetings with women, he only wanted videos of the sex acts instead of monetary payment.

After Mohammed Ayub had sex with the first woman, Ching contacted him for the video. But Mohammed Ayub refused to send it to him, insisting he be paid $750 for the video.

Ching countered, saying he could get him another woman in exchange for a video of the second woman.

Ching then found the 13-year-old girl on Instagram in March 2018.

He told her that she could get fast cash by performing sexual acts and the girl, who lied and told him she was 14, agreed as she needed money at that time, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua.

Although Mohammed Ayub had promised to pay her $1,500, he did not have any intention to do so.

In June 2018, the girl went to Mohammed Ayub's house. She had lied that she was 18.

While having sex, he recorded her using his mobile phone with her knowledge. Mohammed Ayub handed her $30 for transport and she left.

He then sent a screenshot and a one-minute clip of the encounter to Ching.

When Ching asked for the full videos of the girl as well as the first woman, Mohammed Ayub demanded cash or a second meeting with the teenager.

Ching then lied to the girl that Mohammed Ayub was threatening to send the videos to her Instagram followers and publish them online unless she meets him again or paid him $300.

The girl refused despite several attempts by Ching to get her to do it.

Ching then created a fake profile on the website Tumblr and used it to assume the identity of a girl named "Crystal", who was supposedly offering sexual services in Singapore.

A man contacted "Crystal" and paid $300 after Ching sent him a screenshot of the teenager performing a sexual act. But the money was actually directed to Mohammed Ayub.

Despite being paid, Mohammed Ayub still did not send the videos to Ching and blocked him from all forms of contact.

In July 2018, Ching created a new Instagram account to contact one of the 13-year-old's followers to ask her to reply to his messages.

He later sent the girl's follower a screenshot of the video clip, which showed the 13-year-old performing a sexual act on Mohammed Ayub and asked the female follower if she wanted a video of herself as well.

The woman declined his offer, contacted the 13-year-old girl and called the police.

Ching is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.

For recruiting a child for the purpose of exploitation, first time offenders can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to 10 years, and liable to up to six strokes of the cane under the Prevention Of Human Trafficking Act.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $150,000, a jail term of up to 15 years and up to nine strokes of the cane.