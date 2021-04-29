Cab driver in S'pore found guilty of molesting female passenger

SINGAPORE - A cab driver was found guilty on Thursday (April 29) of molesting a female passenger after a trial.

Haji Mohamed Yusoof, 56, had contested a charge of outraging the modesty of the woman, in an incident which happened on Jan 5, 2019 in Lorong Ah Soo near Upper Paya Lebar Road.

The 30-year-old victim cannot be named due to a gag order protecting her identity.

It is unclear if he is still working as a taxi driver.

Delivering his verdict on Thursday, District Judge John Ng noted that Yusoof and the woman had given different accounts of the incident, and there were no other witnesses present.

The woman said she had fallen asleep in the back of the taxi after boarding it, and later woke up to Yusoof molesting her.

After she shouted at him, he returned to the driver's seat and dropped her off shortly after.

Yusoof had testified that he had not touched the victim. He had tried to wake her up by calling out to her when the taxi reached her intended destination.

On Thursday, District Judge Ng found the woman to be a truthful witness and her evidence to be cogent and reliable.

He found Yusoof to be evasive instead. Yusoof is expected to be sentenced on May 17.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Yusoof cannot be caned because he is above 50.