Businessman falsely accused of being Bentley driver involved in school scuffle files police report

SINGAPORE - In the past three days, he has received about 200 calls and messages asking him if he was indeed the Bentley driver who tried to run down a school security guard.

Mr Neo Tiam Ting, 51, the director of car dealership ThinkOne, said his businesses and other organisations he is affiliated with have also been dragged into the matter.

But The Straits Times (ST) can confirm that this Mr Neo was not involved in the incident outside Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11).

He has been falsely accused of being the 61-year-old Bentley driver who was caught on video threatening to run down a security officer outside the school.

The actual man in the video has since been arrested for a rash act causing hurt.

Speaking to ST, Mr Neo, who has been a grassroots volunteer with Bukit Timah since 2008, said the false allegations had spread like wildfire on social media and through WhatsApp chat groups.

"Those who know me well know that the driver who was arrested is not me. But those who don't know me will likely believe those messages," he said.

"I can take the stress, but what about my businesses and family?"

The businessman has since made a police report regarding several posts and messages alleging he was the driver.

The posts had named Mr Neo, and included personal details and pictures of him.

They resulted in many false articles on unverified media sites, and rude comments from several netizens targeted at him.

A police spokesman confirmed that the report was lodged.

Mr Neo, a father of four, had also put up a Facebook post of his own addressing the allegations.

"I am aggrieved by these baseless allegations," he wrote.

"I wish to state categorically that I have nothing to do with the incident. I was not the driver. The vehicle does not belong to me."