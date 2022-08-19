Bullying is not acceptable and has no place in schools: Ministry of Education

SINGAPORE - Bullying is not acceptable and has no place in schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday night (Aug 19), days after a video emerged showing three girls beating up another girl in a Sengkang carpark.

When there are reports of alleged cases of bullying, school staff seek to understand the underlying causes, as incidents of bullying can be complex, said an MOE spokesman.

"(These cases) extend into the online space, and often involve unresolved relationship issues," the spokesman added, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"Counselling support is provided to the students involved, and appropriate disciplinary actions are meted out where necessary to help students understand that there are consequences for anti-social and hurtful behaviour."

MOE's response comes after the three girls, all aged 15, were arrested for wrongful confinement. They are under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt.

The trio are alleged to have assaulted another teenage girl at a multi-storey carpark at Block 269 Compassvale Link.

In videos circulating online on Tuesday, the victim is seen cowering on the floor as her assailants punch, kick and slap her.

Two teenage boys, who are believed to be wearing T-shirts from Jurong Secondary School, can be seen looking on.

Jurong Secondary did not respond to queries at press time.

Over the past two years, incidents of bullying involving students include a case of hazing at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and one where an ITE College Central student slapped his schoolmate. Both incidents took place in March 2021.

On Friday, MOE said that since 2012, the number of such incidents reported each year to schools has remained low, at about two incidents per 1,000 primary school pupils and five incidents per 1,000 secondary school students.

When asked what policies have been put in place to address bullying, the MOE spokesman said that schools instruct students about the subject and also implement preventive measures. There are also intervention measures in place.

Said the spokesman: "All students are taught the safe channels to report serious incidents, inappropriate practices, or hurtful behaviours. Peer support leaders also help to keep online and offline spaces safe and positive, and alert teachers where needed... Schools also engage parents and work with them to provide students with the necessary support both in and out of school."

As part of efforts to establish a caring and enabling learning environment, schools appoint dedicated staff to oversee and build a peer support culture in the learning, social and cyberspace, the spokesman added.