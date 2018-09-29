7 Singapore Boys' Home residents charged with rioting, 1 youth guidance officer still in hospital

SINGAPORE - Seven residents from the Singapore Boys' Home, aged between 14 and 17, have been charged with rioting with weapons on Saturday morning (Sept 29), said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Another seven were released on Saturday, he added. The 14 were arrested on Friday night after an alleged riot but their identities will not be revealed as they are juveniles.

Mr Lee added that only one youth guidance officer remains in hospital for further observation, after two such officers and an auxiliary officer were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital with minor injuries on Friday night.

The one still in hospital looks to be doing fine, added Mr Lee, who was speaking on the sidelines of a turtle hatchery launch in Sisters' Island on Saturday.

On Friday, the police said they received a call for help at 5.51pm. At around 7pm, The Straits Times saw more than 15 police vehicles and 10 police bikes at the home in Jurong West.

The last time many police vehicles were spotted there was in September 2016, when 26 residents from the home were arrested for unlawful assembly.

The Singapore Boys' Home is a juvenile residential home run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development. It houses at-risk young people aged between 12 and 21 who might also have been in trouble with the law.

The police said they are investigating the incident.