14 residents arrested for rioting at Singapore Boys' Home, two male staff taken to hospital with minor injuries

The Straits Times arrived outside the home at around 7pm and saw heavy police presence with more than 15 police vehicles and 10 police bikes.
Police are investigating the incident that took place at the juvenile residential home run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.
Published
44 min ago
Updated
30 min ago
SINGAPORE - The police arrested 14 residents from the Singapore Boys' Home for rioting on Friday evening (Sept 28). Two male staff were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital with minor injuries.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 5.51pm. They are investigating the incident. 

The Straits Times arrived outside the home  in Jurong at around 7pm and saw heavy police presence with more than 15 police vehicles and 10 police bikes.

The Singapore Boys' Home is a juvenile residential home run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

It houses at-risk young people aged between 12 and 21 who might also have been in trouble with the law.

In September 2016, 26 residents of the home were arrested by the police for unlawful assembly.

Police vehicles seen entering Singapore Boys' Home
