S'poreans mourn River Valley High School death, bouquets placed outside school gate

SINGAPORE - There was a palpable sense of grief over the River Valley High School (RVHS) incident with parents, alumni and residents living nearby placing over 60 bouquets outside the school where a 13-year-old boy was allegedly murdered on Monday (July 19).

Most of the bouquets were found outside a side gate when The Straits Times arrived at the school on Tuesday afternoon. A small number was placed under the school's signboard at the main gate.

Some were accompanied with plush toys, and many with notes offering encouragement and support. One was written by a "fellow RVian and family".

"While we are making sense of the senseless, we stand in solidarity in our grief," it said.

Several young people wearing RVHS attire could also be seen paying their respects and leaving bouquets. They declined to be interviewed.

The school, which is in Boon Lay Avenue, is closed on account of the public holiday.

Those living in the neighbourhood also came by to pay their respects.

Mr Adam Karthik, who is currently unemployed, said he was shocked that it happened in a school in Singapore.

"It might play a part in parents developing trust issues towards leaving their children in school," said the 27-year-old, who added that the incident may prompt greater awareness of mental health issues.

A human resources practitioner, who only wished to be identified as Mr Cheah, said schools should educate students to be mindful of their own mental health.

"We are not equipped as students in this competitive society. We are very focused on the typical Singaporean path to success - to graduate and find a job."

"People aren't interested in mental health matters," added the 27-year-old.



Flowers seen outside River Valley High School, on July 20, 2021. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



A project manager in her 40s, who only wanted to be known as Ms Yati, said: "I'm worried for my nephews and nieces, it reminds me of what happens in the West."

She added that schools could consider tightening security, particularly when sharp objects are used, such as in art and craft classes.

On Tuesday morning, a 16-year-old student from the school was charged with murder in a district court. He cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age.

The boy will be remanded at Changi Medical Centre for psychiatric observation and is scheduled to be in court next on Aug 10.

Getting help

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Mental well-being

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800