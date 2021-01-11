A-G Lucien Wong acknowledges criticism, says AGC is addressing gaps and increasing accountability

SINGAPORE - Attorney-General Lucien Wong acknowledged on Monday (Jan 11) that imperfections in the past year exposed his organisation to intense scrutiny and criticism.

But he pledged that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will do better in carrying out its fundamental duty to assist the court in making the correct decision.

At the same time, he made it clear that he will not allow the fear of failure or public backlash to stand in the way of the AGC's duty of prosecuting worthy cases fairly.

In his speech at the annual ceremony to mark the opening of legal year, Mr Wong talked about how, amid the battle against Covid-19, prosecutors had to weather their "own crisis of sorts" last year.

"What made 2020 uniquely challenging was a sense that the public's trust in us was at stake. That is something we take extremely seriously, because that trust is fundamental to our mission, and we work very hard to be worthy of it," he said.

He identified the cases of Ms Parti Liyani and Gobi Avedian as among the several decisions that did not go in favour of the AGC.

The case of Ms Parti, a former domestic worker who was acquitted of stealing from her employer, sparked public uproar and led to a nine-hour parliamentary debate over the criminal justice system.

The two prosecutors who handled her trial are now facing a disciplinary inquiry.

Gobi, a Malaysian drug runner, was acquitted of a capital charge. He has filed a civil suit against Mr Wong and other prosecutors.

Mr Wong stressed that AGC's motive was not to win at all cost but to reach just outcomes fairly.

Charging decisions are made only after prosecutors are satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support a reasonable prospect of conviction; and that it is in the public interest to prosecute.

"Every prosecution is commenced in the genuine belief that a crime has been committed and needs to be answered for," he said.

Mr Wong said his team of 245 prosecutors assesses more than 40,000 investigation papers a year. That number excludes court appearances in more than 7,000 matters.

He detailed how the AGC is working to address institutional gaps and provide greater accountability for the public.

The training and guidance received by prosecutors are being reviewed, while internal guidelines have been drawn up and briefings held to help prosecutors consider their obligations to disclose documents to the defence.

In response to the lessons learnt from the Parti Liyani case, the prosecution is working with the police on guidelines for recording statements and obtaining valuations of items alleged to be stolen.

The AGC will also reinforce efforts to demystify the inner workings of the prosecution by explaining its charging decisions and educating the public on the criminal justice system through the media.

Not every acquittal, however, is a sign that prosecutors have failed in their duty, he said.

Mr Wong cited the case of a nursing home worker who had molested an elderly patient. The case was difficult to prosecute as it depended largely on an eyewitness account.

The man was initially convicted but was acquitted by the High Court because of "evidential difficulties". The prosecution then referred the case to the Court of Appeal, and the conviction was reinstated.

"If we refrain from prosecuting whenever there is some risk of an acquittal, then this injustice - and many others - would never see the light of day," said Mr Wong.