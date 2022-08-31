askST: Did Joseph Schooling get off lightly over cannabis use?

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Joseph Schooling confessed to taking cannabis while he was overseas to train and compete in the Hanoi SEA Games in May.

Schooling, 27, was then on short-term disruption from full-time national service. His urine test for controlled drugs returned negative.

The swimmer will be put on a supervised urine test regime for six months by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Lawyers who have handled military court cases explain why Mindef is involved, the penalties the swimmer could have faced, and how the law works when someone tests positive for illicit substances at border crossings.

Q: Why is Schooling in trouble when he consumed the drug overseas?

A: Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, any Singapore citizen or permanent resident found to have abused controlled drugs overseas will be treated as if he had abused the drug in Singapore.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducts enforcement checks at Singapore's checkpoints and has taken action against those found to have consumed drugs overseas.

Consumption of any controlled drugs, including cannabis, heroin and methamphetamine, carries a jail term of between one year and 10 years, and may also include a fine of up to $20,000.

It is also an offence for a person to possess any pipe, syringe, utensil, apparatus or other article intended for the smoking, administration or consumption of a controlled drug.

This offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Q: Why was Schooling's case handed over to the SAF from CNB?

A: Under the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Act, full-time national servicemen (NSF) are subject to military law.

Serious offenders can face a general court martial and less serious offenders may be dealt with by means of summary trials. Penalties include detention, reduction in rank, fines, discharge from service, and reprimand.

Criminal lawyers The Straits Times spoke to said offences that fall under the Act, such as insubordination and misconduct in action, generally will not be referred to the civilian court.

Drug cases will result in a court martial. Depending on the nature of the case, the matter may be referred to CNB.