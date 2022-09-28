Anti-scam app ScamShield now available for Android users

SINGAPORE - Android users can now download an app called ScamShield, which can block calls from blacklisted numbers that have been verified as scam-related.

The app, which can also identify scam SMSes, is available on Google Play Store.

It has been available to iOS users since November 2020.

The Android version was officially launched on Wednesday by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, during a dinner to commemorate the National Crime Prevention Council's (NCPC) 40th anniversary at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The app, developed by NCPC and Open Government Products, a division of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), blocks calls from a database that is managed by NCPC and the police. It was soft-launched on Sept 1.