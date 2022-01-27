Forum: Working towards launch of Android version this year

We thank Forum writer Paul Teo Guan Seong for his interest in the ScamShield app (Where is ScamShield for Android?, Jan 21).

The app is developed by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), in collaboration with Open Government Products, a division of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), and the Singapore Police Force.

While we had earlier announced that the Android version would be available in end-2021, timelines have been delayed, as GovTech had to re-prioritise resources towards supporting the whole-of-government response to Covid-19 over last year.

The NCPC and GovTech are working towards launching the Android version of ScamShield in the first half of this year instead.

In the meantime, we encourage all iOS users in Singapore to make full use of the ScamShield app to protect themselves from scams.

Gerald Singham

Chairman

National Crime Prevention Council