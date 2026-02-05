Alleged Kpod trafficker charged after pointing knife at man at Whampoa carpark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Yeo Zhi Xiang was charged with one count of trafficking 79 pods with etomidate.

SINGAPORE - An alleged trafficker of etomidate vape pods was nabbed when he purportedly pointed a knife at another man during a transaction at a carpark in Whampoa West.

On Feb 4, Yeo Zhi Xiang, 30, was charged with one count of trafficking 79 pods containing etomidate, which is a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Etomidate is an anaesthetic used in vapes that are known as Kpods.

Etomidate is meant for use only during medical procedures. When vaped, it enters the lungs directly, potentially triggering spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures, and even psychosis.

Yeo, a Singaporean, purportedly committed the crime at about 4.15am on Feb 3, at a carpark lobby at Block 34 Whampoa West.

On Feb 4, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the police were alerted on Feb 2 to a dispute among three men at the carpark.

Said HSA: “The accused had allegedly pointed a knife at one of the men. This happened while one of the men was allegedly buying etomidate e-vaporiser pods from Yeo.”

Police officers detained the three men and checked Yeo’s van, where they found 80 vape pods in total.

HSA said laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate, and investigations are ongoing.

HSA is also investigating the other two men.

Yeo’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 5. He has been offered bail of $50,000.

Importers, sellers and distributors of Kpods face stiffer penalties after enhanced laws took effect on Sept 1, 2025.

Importers can face three to 20 years’ imprisonment, and five to 15 strokes of the cane. Sellers and distributors can be jailed for between two and 10 years, and given two to five strokes of the cane.