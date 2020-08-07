Actor-singer Aliff Aziz pleads guilty to theft and behaving in disorderly manner in public

SINGAPORE - Actor-singer Mohamad Aliff Aziz, 29, pleaded guilty on Friday (Aug 7) to one count each of theft and behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

A second theft charge will be considered during sentencing.

The accused was in a room at the Studio M hotel in Nanson Road, near Havelock Road, on June 7 last year when he stole $300 and one million rupiah (S$94) from Indonesian actress Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.

And on Nov 10 last year, he was caught shouting and gesticulating wildly outside Orchard Towers shopping centre at around 6.30am.

Aliff rose to fame in 2007 after winning Malay channel Suria's version of Singapore Idol, called Anugerah.

He was in the spotlight last year over his divorce from singer Bella Astillah and purported romantic scandals in Malaysia.

The couple, who wed in 2016 and split up in May last year, have reportedly reconciled.

If convicted of theft, Aliff can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

First-time offenders convicted of behaving in a disorderly manner in public can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Defence lawyer Murali Pillai on Friday urged the court to call for a report to assess Aliff's suitability for a mandatory treatment order. Offenders given it have to undergo treatment to address their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

Mr Pillai did not reveal details about his client's condition.

The court has called for the report and Aliff will be sentenced on Sept 14.