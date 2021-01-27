Acquitted maid Parti Liyani goes home 4 years after she was first accused of theft

SINGAPORE - Former domestic worker Ms Parti Liyani has flown home to Indonesia, after about four years here on a special pass while she fought a theft conviction that eventually got overturned.

The 46-year-old flew home on Wednesday (Jan 27) morning, according to a Facebook post by Ms Stephanie Chok, an independent researcher who was previously a manager with the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home).

In her post just before noon, Ms Chok shared the update along with a photo of Ms Parti at the airport. Ms Chok was also in the photo, with several others who are believed to have helped support Ms Parti while her case was before the courts here.

"I am so happy and so relieved that Parti is finally heading home, and will be reunited with her mother and other loved ones," posted Ms Chok.

Speaking to the Straits Times, Ms Chok said Ms Parti has no intention of returning to Singapore to find work. However, she will come to Singapore if she was required to attend "further proceedings".

The case of Ms Parti, a former domestic worker who was acquitted of stealing from her employer, attracted public interest and led to a nine-hour parliamentary debate over the criminal justice system.

The two deputy public prosecutors involved in prosecuting her theft case are now facing a disciplinary inquiry. Ms Parti has engaged senior lawyer Peter Low and Choo Zheng Xi to represent her at the inquiry.

The Indonesian first came to Singapore to work in 1997, and was employed by the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong in 2007.

The Liew family terminated her employment on Oct 28, 2016, and later made a police report alleging that she stole more than $34,000 worth of items from their household.

She was initially convicted of stealing from her ex-employer in the District Court, but was acquitted of all charges last year following an appeal to the High Court.