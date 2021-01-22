7 weeks' jail for nurse who repeatedly breached SHN after returning to Singapore from Australia

SINGAPORE - A Singapore General Hospital (SGH) nurse should have known better than to put others at risk of possibly contracting Covid-19 after she returned home from her holiday overseas.

Nurul Afiqah Mohammed was served with a 14-day stay home notice (SHN) when she flew back to Singapore from Australia and was supposed to stay home between March 21 and April 4 last year.

Instead, she broke the law and repeatedly left her Woodlands flat to perform tasks such as buying bubble tea at Causeway Point shopping centre and going to Punggol to help a friend prepare for a wedding.

Nurul later felt unwell and went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 12. She tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be warded before her discharge eight days later.

A district court heard that there is no evidence to show whether she spread the virus to others.

The 22-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Friday (Jan 22) to seven weeks' jail after pleading guilty to three charges under the Infectious Diseases Act. Four other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Her name was still on the list of healthcare professionals in Singapore following an online search on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim said that Nurul had breached her SHN on at least seven occasions and closed circuit television cameras caught her committing the offences.

On March 23 last year, she left her home and took a nine-minute ride on a public bus to Causeway Point shopping centre to buy bubble tea.

After that, she took a private-hire vehicle to Nanyang Polytechnic to submit an application for further studies.

Nurul unlawfully left her home again on April 2 and took a private hire vehicle to a Punggol flat to help with a friend's wedding preparations.

Her 26-year-old friend and her family members were not aware that Nurul was on SHN. Nurul also did not wear a mask during this visit.

After helping her friend, Nurul took a private-hire vehicle home. DPP Lim said that she returned to the Punggol flat the next day.

He added that her friend, who was then expecting a child, would have advised Nurul to stay home if she had known that the younger woman was on SHN.

This was because the friend did not want to potentially expose her unborn child to Covid-19.

Nurul was later caught and charged in court last year.

For each charge under the Act, a first time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.