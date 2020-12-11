Woman who allegedly breached stay-home notice to buy bubble tea among two Singaporeans to be charged

SINGAPORE - A woman who allegedly left her Woodlands Drive residence to buy bubble tea at Causeway Point on March 23 while serving a stay-home notice later tested positive for Covid-19, exposing her friends and others to the virus.

Nurul Afiqah Mohammed, 22, was supposed to serve her stay-home notice for the period of March 21 to April 4 but is said to have gone out on multiple occasions.

She tested positive for the coronavirus after she was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 12.

Nurul is one of two Singaporeans who will be charged in court on Friday (Dec 11) after allegedly breaching their stay-home notices.

The other accused is Mohd Noor Salam Mohd Yusof, 40.

Besides visiting Causeway Point, the Immigration and Customs Authority (ICA) accused Nurul of travelling to Punggol Field to assist her friends with wedding preparations on April 2 and 3.

Members of her friend's household were present on both occasions.

Nurul will be charged under Section 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act.

ICA said Noor allegedly visited various locations while serving his stay-home notice between March 26 and April 10.

On March 31, he is said to have taken public transport to visit his mother's residence in Choa Chu Kang and the Choa Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On April 2, he allegedly left his mother's residence and visited a Housing Board (HDB) branch at Choa Chu Kang and Limbang Kopitiam. He is said to have been in the vicinity of Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang as well.

Noor will be charged under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

ICA reminded members of the public to comply with the stay-home notice requirements to safeguard the community's health and safety.

"The case of Nurul, who had tested positive for the virus, and had come into contact with her friends and members of the public during her stay-home notice, shows the very real risk breaching stay-home notice requirements can pose to all of us," the authority added.

Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device or both during the stay-home notice period, will be liable to prosecution.

Violators can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for six months, or both.

Foreigners who do so may face further administrative action by ICA or the Ministry of Manpower and may have their permits and work passes cut short or revoked.

The public can report information about those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements to ICA at this website or call the hotline on 6812- 5555.