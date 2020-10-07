7 months' jail for woman who repeatedly abused stepson

SINGAPORE - A woman who repeatedly abused her stepson over a two-year period from 2016 has been sentenced to seven months' jail.

The 44-year-old, who resigned from teaching in 2013 and was working as a private tutor at the time of the offences, was sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 7) after pleading guilty last month to three counts of ill-treating the boy.

Two other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

There is a gag order against naming the former primary school teacher to protect the victim's identity. Her stepson is now 15 years old.

The court had earlier heard of the levels of violence the boy was subjected to, from when he was just 11.

On one occasion in November 2016, the Singaporean stepmother flew into a rage because he did not wash his plate after a meal.

But while he was doing the dishes as instructed, she struck the back of his head with a ceramic mug so hard, he needed stitches the next day at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

On another occasion, she tore up his Good Conduct Award certificate, claiming that he did not deserve it.

The boy was then living with his father, stepmother and stepsister in a flat in the eastern part of Singapore.

The offences came to light following an incident on May 19, 2017, after the woman repeatedly slapped the boy's face for failing to recall a question in his English test.

The boy's aunt noticed the injuries on him when he visited her the next day. She took him to KKH, where he was found with abrasions over both cheeks, and a "moderate detachment" of one of his teeth.

The police investigated and called the stepmother in for a statement on May 22, 2017. The physical abuse then stopped for more than a year.

But on July 20, 2018, she punched the boy's nose, causing it to bleed. Once again, it was over some housework-related matters.

A week later, she slapped his face several times when she learnt he had skipped remedial classes in school. The boy's teacher noticed his injuries and alerted the vice-principal.

The police were notified and the boy was taken to KKH on July 30 that year. A medical report the following month stated that he had sustained multiple bruises.

Before sentencing her on Wednesday, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt noted that the woman had said she committed the offences as she wanted to discipline her stepson.

The judge, however, stressed that such an excuse is "untenable" given factors such as her acts of violence against the boy and the injuries he suffered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim urged the court to sentence the woman to up to four months' jail for each charge.

She told Judge Chay that the stepmother had betrayed her position of trust, adding that such offences are difficult to detect.

Defence lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu pleaded for his client to be given a fine. He said the boy has forgiven his stepmother.

The woman is now out on $8,000 bail and has been ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on Nov 6 to begin her jail term.

For each count of ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000.