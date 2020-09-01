Woman repeatedly abused, injured young stepson including striking his head

SINGAPORE - A woman physically abused her young stepson multiple times over a period of two years, causing injuries such as cuts to his scalp that required stitches after she struck him with a ceramic mug.

On another occasion, she punched his nose, causing it to bleed.

The court heard that the woman, a 44-year-old Singaporean, also made demeaning remarks, calling the boy a "prostitute's child".

She also tore up his Good Conduct Award certificate, claiming that he did not deserve it.

The woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Sept 1) to three counts of ill-treating a child. Two other charges for similar offences will be considered during sentencing.

She cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the child's identity. Court documents do not state if he is still staying with his stepmother and father.

The boy's stepmother started abusing him in November 2016 when he was just 11 years old and continued to do so until July 2018, when he was 12.

The boy's teacher spotted his injuries in 2018 and alerted the school's vice-principal. The police and the Ministry of Social and Family Development were then notified and the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on July 30 that year.

A medical report the following month stated that he had injuries, including multiple bruises.

The stepmother is now out on bail of $8,000 and will be sentenced on Oct 6.

For each count of ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000.