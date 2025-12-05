4th wanted man charged over alleged links to Cambodia-based scam syndicate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jayen Lee Jian Hao was arrested by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok. He was then handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Dec 4.

SINGAPORE – A fourth wanted man has been charged in court over his alleged links to a Singaporean-led syndicate operating in Cambodia involved in government official impersonation scams.

Jayen Lee Jian Hao, who was arrested in Bangkok and handed over to the Singapore authorities, is accused of an offence under the Organised Crime Act.

The 32-year-old Singaporean is allegedly a member of an organised criminal group that targeted Singapore victims, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in an earlier statement.

Lee, who was charged on Dec 5, is said to have facilitated an offence of cheating by being a caller in a scam centre in Cambodia on or around Sept 9.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 12.

The Phnom Penh-based syndicate is said to be responsible for at least 438 reported cases of such scams in Singapore, involving some $41 million in losses.

The alleged masterminds of the group are two brothers – Ng Wei Liang and Ng Wei Kang. The group also included their cousin, Lester Ng Jing Hai, and Ng Wei Liang’s girlfriend, Christy Neo Wei En.

Ng Wei Kang, Neo and Lester Ng were charged in September under the Organised Crime Act and denied bail on Oct 2 owing to a risk of collusion.

In total, 34 suspects were placed on the wanted list in October. Three were subsequently caught and charged in court.

They include Singaporeans Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, who were deported from Cambodia and Thailand, respectively. The two men were charged on Nov 17.

The third man – Malaysian Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24 – was arrested by Cambodian police in Phnom Penh and deported to Malaysia.

Goh was handed over to the Singapore authorities on Nov 17 and charged in court the next day. The cases against the three men are pending.

The group’s activities were disrupted during a joint operation by SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9.

SPF said it worked with the Cambodian police and the Royal Thai Police on the arrests.