434 people under probe over job, loan, love scams involving more than $10.8m

SINGAPORE – Over 400 people linked to more than 886 scam cases, including job, loan and Internet love types, are assisting the police with investigations.

Of the 434 suspected scammers and money mules, there are 296 men and 138 women, aged between 15 and 82, the police said on Friday.

The victims lost more than $10.8 million.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence. These are linked to government official impersonation, e-commerce, investment and other scams.

The suspects were caught during a two-week operation between Jan 27 and Feb 9 conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

This comes as victims of scams here lost $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021, figures released by the police on Wednesday showed.

The number of scam cases also rose in 2022 to 31,728, up from 23,933 in 2021, with phishing scams the most common.

The police said members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Money laundering draws a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

For more information, visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at the website.