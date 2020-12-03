Funeral director charged with culpable homicide of ex-boyfriend

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old woman was charged on Thursday (Dec 3) for her alleged involvement in the death of her former boyfriend.

Alverna Cher Siu Pin, who appeared in court via video-link, faces a charge for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Thursday, Cher told the court that she was a single mother of two daughters and the sole breadwinner of her family, which included her parents.

Cher, a funeral director at City Funeral Services, requested to make three phone calls - one to her family, another to have a friend pass them money, and the last one to help her engage a lawyer.

The district judge said that the investigation officer would help to notify Cher's family and make arrangements regarding her family's welfare.

The body of Cher's 32-year-old former boyfriend was found on May 16 at about 5.30pm at a carpark in Bedok Reservoir Road, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

More on this topic Related Story Courts & Crime: Read more stories

Cher became a suspect during investigations, and was later arrested.

If found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, she could face life in prison, or be jailed for up to 20 years and given a fine.