Luxury goods scam: Duo accused of helping couple flee maintain they intend to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - Two Malaysian men, accused of helping a couple allegedly involved in a $32 million luxury goods scam flee the country, have maintained in a district court on Friday that they intend to plead guilty.

The court heard that one of the men, Mohamed Alias, 40, might be handed one more charge in the future - that of harbouring an offender. Details about this potential charge were not disclosed in court.

No additional charges will be handed to the second man, Mohamad Fazli Abdul Rahman, 38.

They had told the court on Aug 5 that they intended to plead guilty to their charges.

Both are in remand and their cases have been adjourned to Sept 16.

Currently, each man faces two charges of assisting the escape of Singaporean Pi Jiapeng and his Thai wife Pansuk Siriwipa.

According to court documents, Mohamed allegedly helped the couple unlawfully leave Singapore from Tuas Checkpoint at around 7.30pm on July 4 by allowing them to hide in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Fazli is accused of engaging in a conspiracy with him in arranging the alleged escape.

Pi and Pansuk, both 27, left Singapore after they allegedly failed to deliver $32 million worth of goods to customers.

Pi, who was born in Fujian province in China, was initially arrested by the Singapore police on June 27.

His passport was impounded, and he was released on $15,000 bail the next day.

Pansuk was assisting the police with investigations and had surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple became uncontactable and allegedly fled Singapore illegally on July 4.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were then issued against the couple.