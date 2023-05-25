30 months’ jail for ex-assistant manager who duped his then employer into paying over $5.1 million

SINGAPORE – An assistant shipping manager at a construction firm duped his employer and its sister company into making payments totalling over $5.1 million to other companies linked to him.

Hussain Naina Mohamed, a 47-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to 30 months’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to nine counts of cheating involving more than $2.5 million and one count of removing a portion of his ill-gotten gains out of Singapore.

Sixteen other charges, including those involving the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

The payments took place between 2009 and 2019, causing at least $500,000 in losses to Utracon Corporation. Construction firm Utracon Structural Systems and Utracon Overseas are part of it.

Among other things, Hussain, who worked for Utracon Structural Systems until January 2019, failed to inform his employer that he was a partner at a company called Al Rahman Enterprises & Trading (ARET).

Instead, he recommended ARET to be his employer’s vendor to provide marine insurance as well as freight forwarding services.

Hussain’s father was also the owner of a firm called SM Enterprises (SME) when Hussain made similar recommendations to his superiors at Utracon to take it on as a vendor to supply plastic components.

The prosecution said that Utracon would not have awarded jobs to these firms had it known about the blatant conflict of interest for Hussain when he recommended these entities to Utracon.

However, as the companies linked to Hussain did perform works for Utracon as its vendors, Utracon’s financial loss amounted to at least $500,000 as a result of Hussain’s cheating. This loss also represented the illicit profit Hussain made from the offences.

As an assistant shipping manager at Utracon Structural Systems, Hussain’s responsibilities included making vendor recommendations to his superiors. He also helped Utracon Overseas with similar tasks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jingxi said that even though these two firms are separate corporate entities, they are part of Utracon Corporation and share common resources.

She added that Hussain and his sister were partners at ARET, which was registered in June 2009 and provided marine insurance as well as freight forwarding services.

Hussain admitted that he had set up the firm solely to earn some cash from Utracon. He was also the only one making all business decisions for ARET while his sister was the “face” of the firm, said the prosecution. This was because he knew that he could not be seen by Utracon to be involved in ARET in any way.

He submitted the necessary paperwork to his superiors in Utracon, making recommendations for ARET to be its approved vendor without declaring that he was one of ARET’s partners.

As a result of his dishonest concealment, Utracon was induced to award jobs to ARET and paid it more than $705,000.