290 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $5m losses

SINGAPORE – A total of 290 suspects linked to more than 1,000 cases of scams that involved losses of about $5 million have been hauled up by the police for investigation.

The 186 men and 104 women, aged between 16 and 81, were rounded up in raids conducted over a two-week period between May 10 and May 23 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

They are believed to be involved in job scams, investment scams, phishing scams, e-commerce scams, internet love scams and government official impersonation scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

If convicted of cheating, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

If convicted of money laundering, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

If convicted of providing payment services without a licence, offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

There were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023, the highest number since the police started tracking such cases in 2016, and 46.8 per cent higher than the 31,728 cases in 2022.

In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023.

The police said it takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams.

“Perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the police added.

To avoid being an accomplice to such crimes, the police urge members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information about such scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.