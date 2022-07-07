2 years' jail for man who cheated 85 people in haj trip scam

SINGAPORE - A man ran a travel package scam and 85 people were duped into believing that they could secure places for their haj to Mecca at a discount.

As a result, they were conned into handing over their passports, with most of them also giving cash totalling more than $97,000.

On Thursday (July 7), Mohd Ramlee AB Samad, 62, was sentenced to two years' jail after he pleaded guilty to 20 counts of cheating. Another 65 charges were considered during sentencing.

He had committed the offences in 2018.

The court heard that the victims did not suffer any financial losses as the monies seized during investigations were enough to cover them.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutors Ryan Lim and Tan Zhi Hao said Ramlee should receive little credit for this as he himself had made no restitution.

The haj is the fifth pillar of Islam and it is obligatory for able Muslims to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at least once if they have the means.

The number of haj places available for Singaporeans is subject to the availability of quota allotted by Saudi Arabia for the year.

The quota for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents is allocated by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. In 2018, haj took place in August, the court heard.

The prosecution told Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan that Ramlee had deceived the victims though his friend Fahrorazi Sohoi, who was an Islamic religious teacher at the time.

DPPs Lim and Tan stated in court documents: "Not only did this allow the accused to distance himself from the fraud, it also enabled him to make use of Fahrorazi's position as a religious teacher to perpetrate the scam.

"This gave the scam a veil of legitimacy and helped convince the victims that the purported discounted trip was legitimate."

Fahrorazi was charged in August 2018 with one count of cheating.

He was then accused of duping a man into paying him $1,550 to perform a "VIP haj" at the invitation of the Saudi Embassy.

Fahrorazi was later given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on this charge. This means he could be prosecuted again if new evidence were to surface.

In January last year, the former religious teacher, then 49, was fined $2,000 for organising a gathering without a valid permit in 2018.

He had organised an event called Maulidur Rasul to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, attracting about 400 people. It took place at the Pu Tian Building in Geylang.